Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Miley Cyrus has many pets, including dogs, cats and horses, but she just added a new one to her menagerie. According to Wags and Walks, a nonprofit animal rescue group, Miley adopted a 20-year-old tortoise named Teru from them. "When we heard that @mileycyrus was hoping to adopt a tortoise, we knew we had to help make the connection happen. After a little coordination, the stars aligned, and Teru officially found his forever home with Miley," the charity wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of Miley feeding her new pet.

Olivia Rodrigo has already released two videos for songs from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, but she's apparently filmed another one. She was photographed during the shoot standing on a New York City street while surrounded by dancers in pink tutus.

Ariana Grande is releasing her new single, "hate that I made you love me," on Friday, and so far all we've heard from it are some electronic bleeps and bloops. But on Tuesday she shared what seems to be a lyric from the song. She posted a photo of herself and captioned it, "cause i barely tried."

KATSEYE's performance at the American Music Awards gave fans a preview of what to expect on their upcoming WILDWORLD TOUR, but it may be hard to get tickets. The trek, which will see the group playing in the U.K., Europe and North America, sold out in just 48 hours. Shows were added in London, New York, LA and Mexico City, but those have also sold out. The tour launches Sept. 1 in Dublin, Ireland.

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