Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and more

When Miley Cyrus releases the new album she's been working on, it'll be on a new record label. ABC Audio has confirmed that Miley has left Columbia Records, which released her albums Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful, to sign with Atlantic. As previously reported, Miley plans to release a 10-track album that she says "is a love story" that "definitely" has "a romantic thread weaving through it."

Katy Perry is offering fans the chance to be in their feelings with a limited-edition, double-sided 7-inch single that she's dubbed "The Vent Sessions." One side features her 2025 single "Bandaids," while the other includes her latest release, "Watch It Burn." Describing the single on Instagram, she wrote, "Broken heart or Burn it down?" It's available now at Shop.KatyPerry.com.

KATSEYE will be down to a four-piece when the group takes the stage at the 2026 Hinterland Music Festival on July 30 in Iowa. Group member Sophia Laforteza won't be performing with the group. A message on their Weverse account reads, "We're sorry to share that due to illness, Sophia will not be able to perform. ... She is resting and focusing on her recovery. Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae will perform at the festival as scheduled. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting Sophia and KATSEYE." The group started as a six-piece, but member Manon Bannerman went on hiatus in February.

Rosé's latest campaign for PUMA promotes a refreshed version of the brand's iconic Speedcat sneaker. As the brand's global ambassador, she stars in the new campaign wearing the Speedcat Etoile, which comes in pink, beige and black. The shoe features satin and suede detailing, along with ribbon laces that give it a ballet-inspired twist. They're available starting July 30 at Puma.com and in stores.

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