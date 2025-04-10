Music notes: Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more

Mariah Carey continues to mark the 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi. On Friday she's releasing a remix of one of the hits from the album, "Don't Forget About Us," featuring a mystery guest. The remix is being released the day before the album's official 20th anniversary: April 12, 2005.

Ed Sheeran will premiere a new video Friday for his new single, "Azizam," which features him performing the song solo on top of a building in Old Delhi, a historic area in the city of Delhi, India.

Noah Kahan, Benson Boone, Alanis Morissette, Diana Ross and Lionel Richie are among the artists who'll be performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival, scheduled for July 4 through July 19 on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

Ariana Grande has given a thumbs-up to a cover of one of her new eternal sunshine deluxe songs performed by singer and actress Halle Bailey. Halle recorded an acoustic guitar cover on the song "hampstead" — which she calls her "favorite" on the album — and Ariana posted it on her Instagram Story. She also commented on Halle's original post, "So beautiful," and added three heart emojis.

And speaking of Wicked stars, Cynthia Erivo has announced details of her new solo album, called I Forgive You. It'll arrive June 6, with a new single, "Worst of Me," dropping at midnight Thursday.

