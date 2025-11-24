Music notes: Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor and more

Mariah Carey said "It's Tiiiiime" on Nov. 1, and now her holiday hit has made its earliest appearance yet in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The song sits at #8, after reentering the chart two weeks ago. This is the first time the song has climbed that high in November; the earliest the song had reached that territory was Dec. 2, 2023. The song, originally released in 1994, has spent a total of 18 weeks at #1 since 2019.

Congratulations to Meghan Trainor's brother and frequent tour mate Ryan Trainor: He's engaged. Meghan reposted a photo of Ryan down on one knee on a mountain, proposing to his girlfriend, Megumi. She also posted a separate photo of Megumi and captioned it, "My SISTER."

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus celebrated her birthday Sunday. She posted a photo of herself blowing out a single candle on top of a white birthday cake and wrote, "33 is already burning bright thanks to the warmth of your sweet birthday wishes. All I want this year is more laughs with the people who give me the little smile lines that are starting to show up. I love you all." Among the celeb pals wishing her happy birthday: Selena Gomez, Cyndi Lauper, Vanessa Hudgens and Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

