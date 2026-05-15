Music notes: Kevin Jonas, Harry Styles and more

Kevin Jonas debuted his new solo single, "Little Things," live Wednesday night during the Jonas Brothers' show in São Paulo, Brazil. Now, the song is officially out. It marks only his second solo release, following last year's "Changing." In a statement, Kevin says the song is inspired by his wife, Danielle Jonas. "My wife and I have been married for 17 years," he says. "There are little moments during our time together that trigger my joy and happiness and remind me exactly why I'm still with her."

Harry Styles launches his Together, Together tour in Amsterdam on Saturday, and the whole city is ready to dance. Johan Cruijff Arena, where Harry will perform 10 shows, posted a video on Instagram showing iconic Amsterdam landmarks transformed into mirrored disco balls — just like the one on the cover of Harry's album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Robyn will open all 10 dates.

New Kids on the Block have been announced as performers on the American Music Awards, taking place in Las Vegas May 25 and airing on CBS and Paramount+. They join a lineup that includes Teddy Swims, sombr, KATSEYE, Hootie & the Blowfish and Billy Idol. Queen Latifah will host the show.

While you're waiting for Ariana Grande's new album petal to drop, you can listen to a new song by her brother, Frankie Grande. He's released his version of Céline Dion's hit "I Drove All Night, which he performs nightly in the Broadway musical Titanique. Frankie says this version is "faster," "gayer" and "unapologetically made for the dance floor."

Shaggy has released a new album, Lottery, featuring his pal Sting, as well as guests Robin Thicke, Akon and Rayvon, who sang on Shaggy's 2001 #1 hit "Angel."

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