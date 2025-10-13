Music notes: Katy Perry, Sam Smith and more

It would appear Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are an item. The two were spotted embracing and kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara as seen in new photos. They were first rumored to be dating after they were spotted together at a restaurant in Montreal in July. A couple of days later, Justin was seen attending Katy's Lifetimes tour stop in the city.

Sam Smith has added four dates to their To Be Free: San Francisco residency at The Castro Theatre. The new dates are March 10, 11, 13 and 14, with tickets going on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. The 16 previously announced dates are sold out.

The Jonas Brothers debuted unreleased solo songs during the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, stop on their Greetings From Your Hometown tour over the weekend. Nick Jonas performed his unreleased track "911," while Joe Jonas debuted his solo song "Olivia." Kevin Jonas performed his solo song "Changing," which he's been doing on select tour stops. They also brought out the band Yellowcard to perform their song "Ocean Avenue." The show was livestreamed on Samsung TV Plus Sunday night.

