Music Notes: Justin Bieber, Hozier and more

Justin Bieber must have not liked the backlash he received Tuesday for an Instagram caption, because he has since edited it. The initial post was Hailey Bieber's new Vogue cover, with a caption about how it reminded him of the time he was in a "huge fight" with Hailey and told her she'd never get a Vogue cover. "Yikes I know, so mean," he wrote. Fans criticized him for taking what should have been a special moment for his wife and making it all about him. He's since removed the original caption and replaced it with a string of emojis — for which fans are also criticizing him.

If you've ever wondered about the image on the cover of Hozier's debut album, he's posted a video on Instagram explaining it as part of his celebration of the 10th anniversary of the release. The cover art is a painting created by his mom, Raine Hozier Byrne, and Hozier takes us through the symbolism of it, including the tiny spot where she included one of his favorite lyrics.

Ed Sheeran has posted a behind-the-scenes video of himself recording his song "Old Phone." As he notes on Instagram, "I wrote Old Phone jet lagged in Goa [India] at 3am on my own before anyone woke up. When everyone got up we recorded it that day. Here's the footage from that day."

Lorde has posted a snippet of her new single, "Man of the Year," along with footage that shows her wading into water and then ducking under. In the dreamy-sounding snippet, she sings, "Let's hear it for the Man of the Year." She wrote in the caption, "I DIDNT THINK HE'D APPEAR." Lorde says the song is coming "next week."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.