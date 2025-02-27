Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift and more

Jonas Brothers are previewing their new single, "Love Me to Heaven," which they debuted live Feb. 15 during their surprise show in Toronto. If you weren't there, you can hear a snippet of the tune now on their Instagram. The brothers have promised a new album in 2025.

It looks like we'll be seeing Taylor Swift in the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium for another NFL season. On Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee read a text he said he'd received from someone he strongly implied was Travis Kelce, which read, "My dog, I'm coming back for sure ... got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!"

Alicia Keys is being honored by Mattel with her own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll, and so is her recording and mix engineer, Ann Mincieli. Both dolls wear T-shirts with the phrase "She Is The Music," a reference to their charity that works to increase the number of women working behind the scenes in the music industry. The dolls are being auctioned off via Bidding for Good, with proceeds going to She Is The Music.

Justin Bieber must just be trolling now. On Thursday, a few days after a rep issued a statement saying that speculation about whether the singer is on drugs is "exhausting," he posted a video on his Instagram Story that consists of him doing nothing but smoking what appears to be a large blunt while vibing to music. The video comes a day after he posted another video in which he rapped about "flying high like a magpie."

