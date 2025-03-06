Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson & more

Jonas Brothers have announced some more details of their upcoming JonasCon, set for March 23 in New Jersey. They'll be performing, of course, but so will Joe Jonas' side project DNCE, known for their hit "Cake By the Ocean," as well All-American Rejects, little brother Frankie Jonas and Nick Jonas solo. Jay Shetty will also be on hand, and a "special guest" is also promised. Activities ranging from laser tag and karaoke to trivia and an escape room will be available as well. Register at JonasBrothers.com.

Speaking of Jonas Brothers, they're one of the pop acts featured on a new album by reunited superstar country group Rascal Flatts. Their collaboration, "I Dare You," is already released, but the album, called Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, also includes Kelly Clarkson and Backstreet Boys. Kelly sings with Flatts on a new version of their hit "Movin' On," while Backstreet joins them on "What Hurts the Most." The album's out June 6.

Remember when it was reported last year that Lady Gaga would have a part in the new season of the hit Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the Addams Family's daughter? Well, Gaga's now confirmed that it's true. She tells EW, "I don't want to give away anything about being part of the show. I want to keep it extra secret — but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.