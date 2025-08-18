Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift and more

Jonas Brothers' new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, has given the group their eighth top-10 hit on the Billboard 200. The album debuts at #6 on the chart, with first-week sales of 39,000 units. The album has so far spun off three singles: "Slow Motion," "Love Me to Heaven" and "No Time to Talk." Meanwhile, SZA's album SOS has just racked up its 100th week in the top 10 — the first album by a woman to do so in the history of the chart, which started in 1956.

The news of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is no doubt a big deal among Kansas City Chiefs fans, but a different sport also decided to get in on the hype surrounding the announcement. Mike Watts, an announcer for a National Women's Soccer League match between the Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville, decided to work every single song title from the new album into his commentary on Aug. 14. He even managed to get weird titles like "Opaline" and "The Fate of Ophelia" in there.

Alex Warren's "Ordinary" has racked up a 10th week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's the first song by a single artist to stay on top for that long since Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" managed 19 weeks starting last July. Meanwhile, three songs from the soundtrack of the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters are now in the top 10. It's the first movie soundtrack since the '90s to score that many top-10 hits.

Even Madonna is getting in on the Labubu craze. She celebrated her birthday Aug. 16 in Italy, and on her Instagram you can see a video and photo compilation of the festivities, which included a cake in the shape of a giant pink Labubu doll.

