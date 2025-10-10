Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and more

Ed Sheeran is taking fans on a deep dive of his latest album, Play, in the new episode of Amazon Music's Songline series. In the episode, out now on Amazon Music and Prime Video, Ed gives a glimpse into his songwriting process and shares the stories behind the songs. He also performs a bunch of his hit songs, including "Shivers," "Azizam," "Sapphire" and "Perfect."

Selena Gomez posted a clip of the scene in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale where her character, Alex Russo, is revealed to be the mom of teenage wizard Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown. "Alex Russo is a mommy," she wrote. "Hopefully one day that'll be me." Selena married Benny Blanco in September.

Dua Lipa surprised fans with a performance Thursday night at the first-ever National PrEP Day by MISTR to raise awareness for HIV prevention. She performed a set at The Abbey in West Hollywood with dancers and drag queens, including her songs "New Rules," "Don't Start Now" and "Houdini."

The Jonas Brothers will be livestreaming their Greetings From Your Hometown show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You can watch the performance on Samsung TV on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.