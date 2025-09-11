Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Ed Sheeran surprised fans in New York Wednesday by dropping by a Van Leeuwen ice cream shop to help launch his new flavor, Play Pink, inspired by the color of his new album, Play. He posted footage of himself posing with fans at the store while he doled out the new flavor, which is punch-flavored, and swirled with dragonfruit and guava cake. Thursday in New York he launched a pop-up store to sell a new capsule collection of merch he created with the brand KidSuper. It'll be available online Sept. 19.

Sabrina Carpenter has posted a behind-the-scenes video of the making of her elaborate visual for "Tears," which was inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show and costars Colman Domingo. You also get a look at her filming some of the different endings, in which her boyfriend dies in different ways.

Maroon 5 was set to do a surprise pop-up show Thursday in Nashville, but they had to cancel because Adam Levine got sick. He wrote in a message, "I picked up a bug and my throat is inflamed. I've been advised to rest and not travel." He promised, "We will be back very soon. Owe you a big show!"

Women's Wear Daily has published its 115th anniversary issue, which spotlights the fashion industry's most influential people. The Newsmakers list, highlighting 115 people who are "shaping fashion, beauty and retail today," includes Chappell Roan and Selena Gomez, while the Originals list, spotlighting 50 living legends who "continue to resonate globally," features Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

