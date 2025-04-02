Music notes: Dua Lipa, Kelly Clarkson and more

Dua Lipa, currently on her Radical Optimism tour, is continuing her tradition of paying tribute to the country in which she's performing by singing a song by an artist from that country. At her April 2 show in Auckland, New Zealand, she performed "Royals" by New Zealand's Lorde. You can find fan-shot video of the performance online. While performing in Australia, Dua was joined by Aussies Troye Sivan and Vance Joy on different nights.

It wasn't Take Our Daughters to Work Day, but on Wednesday Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, showed up on her talk show set and promptly tried to run things. While shadowing showrunner Alex Dudas, River, 10, ran around with a headset and a clipboard, and cued Kelly when it was time to take a break. "I got a leader — she's gonna rule the world one day, y'all!" said Kelly.

Ariana Grande is offering a variety of different digital versions of her new eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead album. You can download an a cappella version of the album, an instrumental version of the album and a version with different cover artwork from her website.

After collaborating with Noah Kahan and Myles Smith over the past year, James Bay has teamed up with Sheryl Crow. The two artists will release a new collab, "You and Me Time," on April 16.

Halsey's video for "Without Me" has hit 1 billion views — the third video featuring her as a lead artist, collaborator or featured artist to reach that milestone. Meanwhile, The Weeknd just landed his sixth Billion Views Club entry with the clip for his 2018 track "Call Out My Name."

