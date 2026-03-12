Music notes: Bruno Mars, Harry Styles and more

New album, new hat. Bruno Mars has put out a limited-edition cowboy hat as part of his Ricky Regal collection with Stetson. The Regal Range 6x is lined with a rose motif and lettering that matches the aesthetic of his new album, The Romantic. Available in either black or fawn, it comes with a gold-toned, rhinestone-studded horseshoe pin and removable feather details. The bad news is that there are only 100 of each color available, and they cost $385 each.

In other male pop stars with clothing brands news, Vogue reports that when Harry Styles was spotting out for a run in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday he was wearing a pair of dove-gray running shorts from his Pleasing lifestyle brand, which haven't been released yet.

Katy Perry keeps some impressive company: She posted photos of herself attending designer Diane von Furstenberg's annual luncheon celebrating female Oscar nominees. Katy appeared to be the only singer on the guest list — she's seen posing with Diane, Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, songwriter Diane Warren, Tracee Ellis Ross, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and philanthropist Nicole Avant Sarandos, among others. According to Variety, other attendees included Demi Moore, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Zoe, Rita Wilson and Fran Drescher. Katy captioned the post, "Women. In charge. With @DVF always leading the charge."

