Music notes: Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Ariana Grande has seemingly gone Instagram Official with Ricky Alvarez, the former boyfriend with whom she's recently reunited. In a photo dump posted on Wednesday, there's a photo of Ari standing next to a man who has his arm around her. The pic cuts off both of their heads, but Ricky is tagged in it. There's also a picture of the two of them that is blurry and upside down; he's also tagged in that one. Ari and Ricky previously dated from 2015 to 2016, and she sang about him in her song "thank u, next."

The age-old problem of wanting to see two acts at the same time at a festival won't be an issue at Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming Daisy Chain Fields event. The schedule for the Aug. 29 event has been released and none of the sets overlap. Olivia is set to perform from 8:40 p.m. local time to 10 p.m. As previously reported, one of the festival's special guests is Sarah McLachlan, who pioneered the all-female festival concept in the '90s with Lilith Fair.

Pitbull has announced a new album called — wait for it — Pitcoin. It arrives Oct. 8, and you can presave it now. He's currently on his I'm Back world tour, which wraps up Sept. 26 in Minnesota.

BTS' world tour seems to be taking its toll. According to the Yonhap News Agency, BTS member V revealed during a Weverse livestream that the hearing in his right ear has deteriorated over the past 2 1/2 years to just 30%. He's currently taking medication and receiving treatment for it. Meanwhile, his bandmate Jungkook has injured his shin, which he said is "on the verge of a stress fracture."

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