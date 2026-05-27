Music notes: Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and more

Ariana Grande has announced that the video for her new single, "hate that i made you love me," will be out Monday at 11 a.m. ET. She's posted a snippet of her riding in the back seat of a car, driven by a desperate-looking guy. Just as the video ends, we hear her sing one word of the song: "I." The song itself drops Friday.

In other Ariana Grande news, her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo tells Variety that during the seemingly endless press tours for the two films, "I think that people didn't really believe that we were actually friends. But that's also because people don't know me very well. If I'm a friend, then I'm a friend." According to Cynthia, she and Ari still text "almost every day."

For the eighth time in 11 years, Ed Sheeran is the most-played artist across radio, TV and public places in the U.K. According to PPL, which licenses the use of recorded music in that country, Ed's songs are played an average of 574 times per day, or 24 times per hour.

In her song "Adult Size Medium," Hilary Duff sings, "Was it a sip of wine or Aperol?" So it's not surprising that the orange apéritif is now an official sponsor of her upcoming lucky me tour. That means there will be Aperol Spritz Day Club pre-show experiences at select tour venues, bars and restaurants in cities Hilary visits. Plus, fans in select cities who are 21 and over can enter to win tickets to the show by registering at aperolsharethemoment.com.

BLACKPINK's dance video for "How You Like That" has hit 2 billion views; it's their third video to hit that milestone, following "Kill This Love" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

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