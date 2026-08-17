Music notes: Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and more

Are Ariana Grande and her ex-turned-current boo Ricky Alvarez getting serious? According to Page Six, sharp-eyed fans noticed that at the London stop of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, she had a new tattoo on her collarbone, which appeared to read, "I do love you." She posted a photo of those words in an Instagram dump a few days ago. This is significant, because Ricky has the same words tattooed on his collarbone, but in a different font.

Bruno Mars has a new visual coming. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bruno and Latin star Karol G recorded a live video for their emotional duet "Still" during her Aug. 15 show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The song appears on Karol G's latest album, which just came out Aug. 7. Ahead of the big moment, a message flashed on the screen, noting that the two had never performed the song live before, and confirming that the performance was being filmed for an upcoming video.

Katy Perry may be a huge star, and her boyfriend may be the former prime minister of Canada, but they're still totally cringe when it comes to their kids. Justin's son Xavier, who records under the name Xav, shared a video of his dad and Katy reacting to hearing his song "Downtown" come over the PA at a local Montreal hardware store. Justin lip-syncs to the song while waving a plunger around, and Katy jumps around goofily. "My new single Downtown reaction video," Xav captioned the video. "Send me yours."

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