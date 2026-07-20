Music notes: Adele, Britney Spears and more

Adele's been out of the spotlight lately, but don't worry, she's living her best life. People has photos of her swimming — in the deep, of course — and kayaking off Italy's Amalfi Coast on Sunday with friends. Among those friends was Tom Ford, who cast the singer in his upcoming movie Cry to Heaven. Based on the Annie Rice novel, it's reportedly due out later this year.

No, Britney Spears has not been been replaced by a clone. When that two-year-old rumor came up on his livestream on July 17, Britney's son Jayden James Federline dismissed it. Jayden said, "I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?' Like, 'Bro, you can go to her page and see her right now.'" He said the rumor is just another example of how "exaggerated and fake" so much online content is.

Jessie J has split with her longtime boyfriend, Chanan Colman, the father of her son, Sky. She wrote on Instagram that she and Colman "decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago." She continued, "It has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co parenting environment for our son, and ourselves." The singer went on to say that she and Colman will "always continue supporting each other with love, respect and care."

Charli XCX will release a new song and video, "Camera," Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET. From the clip she's posted, it seems to involve a car crash. The song is from Charli's new album, Music, Fashion, Film, which arrives on Friday.

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