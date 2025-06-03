Music News: Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and more

After posting a video that seemed to indicate she was working on a new album, Mariah Carey confirmed that she's releasing something Friday with a video teaser of grainy footage of Mariah sitting in a car applying lipstick. It ended with the words, "Friday June 6." Mariah then confirmed that the release is something called "Type: Dangerous." It's not clear if that's a song or an album.

If you didn't watch it live, Lady Gaga has now posted her full performance from Netflix's Tudum fan event, which took place May 31 at the Kia Forum in LA. She performed Mayhem tracks "Zombieboy" and "Abracadabra" at the event, while promoting her upcoming appearance in the Netflix series Wednesday.

Pitbull and country superstar Tim McGraw are teaming up for a pregame concert during the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug 2. The two artists will perform ahead of the Atlanta Braves taking on the Cincinnati Reds at MLB's first game ever played at a motor sports track.

Adam Lambert and Sara Bareilles are among the presenters at this year's Tony Awards, airing live from New York City June 8 on CBS and Paramount+. Adam recently made his Broadway debut in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, while Sara is a past Tonys co-host and has been nominated multiple times.

Zayn Malik's newest creative endeavor is a lifestyle collection called Scoville Season. The Scoville Scale measures the spiciness of chili peppers. The collection includes oven mitts, aprons, T-shirts, sweatshirts and bags. Zayn says in a statement to People, "I spend a [lot] of time in my kitchen cooking. Scoville Season is a natural extension of that and it gives me an opportunity to share part of my culinary experience with my fans."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.