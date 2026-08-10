Music for a churro restaurant: Harry Styles buys sweet treats for Mexico City fans

Harry Styles is currently performing his Together, Together show in Mexico City, and while he's there, the churros are on him.

The singer on Sunday began paying for traditional churros for anyone who stops by a specific branch of Churrería El Moro in the city, and continued to do so on Monday as fans lined up to get the sweet treats. On the eatery's Instagram Story, you can see them showing off their cash register receipts, which indicate that the bill has been paid by "Harry Styles" or "Together, Together."

According to Billboard, Harry has been making a habit of buying local items for fans as he's taking his Together, Together tour from city to city. When the tour started in Amsterdam in May, he bought fans drinks. In London, he provided them with free flowers, and in Brazil, he bought them traditional lucky bracelets.

And who knows? When Harry begins his Together, Together residency at New York's Madison Square Garden on Aug. 26, perhaps he'll be springing for free bagels or pizza. Stay tuned.

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