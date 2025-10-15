Museum auctioning off Billy Joel memorabilia as exhibit dedicated to him closes

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is movin' out its Billy Joel exhibit, which has been drawing crowds to the museum in Stony Brook, New York, for the past two years. But unlike most museum exhibits, fans will be able to take home some of the more than 100 items of memorabilia.

The exhibit is closing Oct. 25, and on that day, the museum will host The Billy Joel Collectors Presentation, featuring Paul Fierro and Eric Fellen, two local collectors who loaned many of their own Billy Joel items to the exhibit. They'll talk about how they obtained the memorabilia, as well as "the art of collecting all things Billy."

But most exciting for fans is that some of Fierro and Fellen's collection from the exhibit will be up for grabs in a silent auction designed to raise money for the museum. They include promo items from the '70s, '80s and '90s; backstage passes; an original pressing of The Hour of the Wolf, the second album Billy recorded with his old band The Hassles; a poster from Billy's 100th show at Madison Square Garden; a Billy Joel New York Yankees bobblehead; and many other items.

And if you don't want to pony up cash for the auction, there will also be door prizes, including promotional items from 1987, 1990 and 2006, giveaways from Billy's 70th concert at the Garden and more. Admission to the event is free.

Many of the items will, of course, be returned to Billy himself, and others who loaned them.

