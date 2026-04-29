Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Harrisburg.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Jacksonville, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Truth Be Told'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nicholas Kemp (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Terri Kemp (lead, female, 36-47)

--- Myron Maxey (lead, male, 32-42)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the short film here

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Casting for Multiple Indie Streaming Series Projects in North Florida

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vampire / Urban Predator (Straight & Queer Roles) (lead, female, male, 18-40)

--- Detective / Homicide Investigator (Straight & Queer Roles) (lead, male, 18-45)

--- Afro-Futurist / Afro-Surrealist Male Lead (lead, male, 18-60)

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Davy Jones'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mia Carter (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Brooke Pierce (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Jake Turner (lead, male, 18-30)

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.