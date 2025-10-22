Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati.

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Luxury Run'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Britney (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- Jarod (supporting, male, 40-50)

--- Becca (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Green'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nadia (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Stacy (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Sabine (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film, Female Radio Host Role'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Female Radio host (other, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Port 2025 Extra Episodes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actors (supporting, 18-100)

--- Models (models, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'I Have A Story to Tell'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Film Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Dracul'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Olivia (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Vance (supporting, male, 18-27)

--- Haven (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'NextGen News'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sound Assistant (crew)

--- Production Assistant - Outreach (crew)

--- Social Media Manager (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Martial Arts Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actress (lead, female, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mikel James: Come Around,' Music Video'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Female Model (models, female, 18-30)

--- Dinner Table Guests (supporting, 18-30)

--- Dinner Party Guests (, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

