Mother Monster: Lady Gaga stops show to make sure fan in distress gets help

The show must go on — but health and safety are more important than the show.

That's the lesson that Lady Gaga imparted to her fans Tuesday night at her concert in Antwerp, Belgium. In a video posted on X, Gaga is seen singing "The Edge of Glory" solo at the piano, when she suddenly stops, alerted to cries in the audience for help.

“Stop, stop, stop. Is everyone OK?” she says in the video. She then gets up, walks to the edge of the stage and peers out into the audience as crew members rush back and forth. "Just wait one second, everyone. If everyone could wait patiently, just so we can make sure they’re OK,” she says.

After confirming that the fan is all right, Gaga says, "Let’s get her backstage and take care of her backstage,” calling once again for quiet. "I hope you feel better," Gaga tells the fan as she's led out of the crowd.

Sitting back down at the piano, Gaga starts singing "The Edge of Glory" again, but after the first two lines of the song, she stops and comments, "There's a lot that's more important than show business."

The show was part of the European leg of Gaga's tour; she heads to Australia in December and wraps things up for 2025 on Dec. 13. In January she'll pick things up again with a run of shows in Asia.gaga

