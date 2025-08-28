Vrai compiled a list of the most popular diamond shapes in the Northeast.

While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

Whether it's the geometric boldness of a Hexagon, the romance of a Heart cut, or the clean brilliance of a Radiant, each diamond shape tells a story. As trends continue to evolve, it's clear that individuality and self-expression are shaping the future of engagement ring design.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares the most popular diamond shapes in the South. Sales in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia were included in the analysis.

Most popular diamond shapes in the South

1. Oval

2. Brilliant Round

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.

1. Brilliant Round

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

6. Marquise

7. Cushion

8. Trillion

9. Princess

10. Elongated Cushion

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.