The most expensive neighborhoods in Port St. Lucie

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Port St. Lucie metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Beau Rivage (Port St. Lucie, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,000,000 |

Median days on market

: 86 days

2553 NW Wide River Cv, Stuart, FL 34994

- List price: $459,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,699

- See 2553 NW Wide River Cv, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com

2660 NW Collins Cove Rd, Stuart, FL 34994

- List price: $3,249,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,530

- See 2660 NW Collins Cove Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com

2672 NW South Shore Rd, Stuart, FL 34994

- List price: $2,875,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,742

- See 2672 NW South Shore Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com

2690 NW Collins Cove Rd, Stuart, FL 34994

- List price: $5,400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,971

- See 2690 NW Collins Cove Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com

#2. Monarch Country Club (Palm City, FL)

Median sale price

: $650,000 |

Median days on market

: 69 days

2221 SW Whitemarsh Way, Palm City, FL 34990

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,338

- See 2221 SW Whitemarsh Way, Palm City, FL 34990 on Redfin.com

2231 SW Brookhaven Way, Palm City, FL 34990

- List price: $672,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800

- See 2231 SW Brookhaven Way, Palm City, FL 34990 on Redfin.com

2395 SW Brookwood Ln, Palm City, FL 34990

- List price: $749,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,804

- See 2395 SW Brookwood Ln, Palm City, FL 34990 on Redfin.com

2437 SW Foxpoint Trl, Palm City, FL 34990

- List price: $445,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,684

- See 2437 SW Foxpoint Trl, Palm City, FL 34990 on Redfin.com

#3. The Yacht & Country Club (Port Salerno, FL)

Median sale price

: $567,300 |

Median days on market

: 137 days

2831 SE Fairway W, Stuart, FL 34997

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,553

- See 2831 SE Fairway W, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com

3192 SE Fairway W, Stuart, FL 34997

- List price: $2,700,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,695

- See 3192 SE Fairway W, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com

3422 SE Fairway W, Stuart, FL 34997

- List price: $1,990,800

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,815

- See 3422 SE Fairway W, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com

3763 SE Fairway E, Stuart, FL 34997

- List price: $1,329,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,805

- See 3763 SE Fairway E, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com

#4. Riverland (Port St. Lucie, FL)

Median sale price

: $560,000 |

Median days on market

: 140 days

11698 SW Coronado Springs Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- List price: $988,800

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,580

- See 11698 SW Coronado Springs Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

11932 SW Reef Ridge St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- List price: $669,555

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,254

- See 11932 SW Reef Ridge St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

11936 SW Marigold Lakes Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- List price: $924,750

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,753

- See 11936 SW Marigold Lakes Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

12000 SW Whitewater Falls Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,740

- See 12000 SW Whitewater Falls Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

#5. Fairgreen Crossings (Port St. Lucie, FL)

Median sale price

: $539,900 |

Median days on market

: 114 days

1622 SW Realty St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- List price: $370,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,446

- See 1622 SW Realty St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

1692 SW Paddock St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- List price: $720,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,062

- See 1692 SW Paddock St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

2631 SW Fair Isle Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- List price: $470,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,901

- See 2631 SW Fair Isle Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

2686 SW Fairgreen Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- List price: $410,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,519

- See 2686 SW Fairgreen Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.