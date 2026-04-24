More like Cyn City: Cyndi Lauper starts Las Vegas residency

Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Want to Have Fun Farewell Tour ended in August 2025, but on Friday she'll be back onstage — in Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is kicking off her first Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. So far, it consists of five dates: April 24, 25 and 29, and May 1 and 2.

Cyndi initially described the show as "an opportunity for fans who missed my Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time." However, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November, she told KABC-TV that she's hoping to do some things that she wasn't able to do when she was appearing in a different city every night.

"It's an opportunity, because in Vegas they have all this new technology, and you can do art and music together," she explained. "And I have this wonderful creative director that I've been working with, and we're kind of like scientists sometimes, and I'm so excited about that."

In addition to Vegas, Cyndi has one other performance on her schedule. She's performing at the Rock In Rio - Lisbon festival in Portugal June 27, where she'll share a bill with her former tour mate Rod Stewart, as well as Guns N' Roses, 4 Non Blondes and more.

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