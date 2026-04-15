More like Baaa-ckstreet Boy: AJ McLean to star in sheep-related comedy film

AJ McLean attends 'Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event' at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Just call him a Baaa-ckstreet Boy. AJ McLean has landed a role in an upcoming sheep-related comedy film called Shearing the Love, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The movie, which stars Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush, is about a celebrity hairstylist who returns home to New Zealand and becomes a competitive sheep-shearer to prove himself to his father. AJ will play himself and get involved with the family through his involvement in the "Golden Shears," the world championship of sheep-shearing.

AJ won't be the only singer in the cast, either. New Zealand-born singer Daniel Bedingfield will play himself in the movie. Daniel, brother of Natasha Bedingfield, is best known for the 2001 top-10 hit "Gotta Get Thru This."

No word on when the movie will be out. Meanwhile, as previously reported, AJ and Backstreet Boys have recorded a song called "Bottle Up" for the upcoming film PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie.

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