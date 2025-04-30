More like 98 Demogorgon: Hear 98 Degrees' new Netflix-referencing song 'Stranger Things'

By Andrea Dresdale

98 Degrees have entered The Upside Down.

The boy band has released a new song called "Stranger Things (Have Happened)," from their upcoming album Full Circle. If the title of the song immediately makes you think of a certain hit Netflix show, group member Jeff Timmons confirms that it's a deliberate reference.

"Like the TV show, [the song] combines old with the new, mixing vintage synth sounds with modern production, while also showcasing smooth melodies and the lush harmonies 98 Degrees is best known for," he says in a statement, adding, "The fans are going to LOVE IT!”

As for Full Circle, it's due out May 9, and will feature five new songs, along with re-recordings of their biggest hits, including "I Do (Cherish You)," "The Hardest Thing," "Invisible Man" and "Give Me Just One Night (Una Nocha)." Just like Taylor Swift did, the group has re-recorded the songs to regain full ownership of them.

On May 10, the day after the album's release, 98 Degrees will be doing an in-store signing at Barnes & Noble on New York City's Fifth Avenue.

