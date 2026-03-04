More details on Harry Styles' 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.' pop-up shops

We now have details on the pop-up shops Harry Styles is opening worldwide to promote his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The New York and LA stores will be open on March 6, the day the album arrives, from midnight to 2 a.m. local time and then from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time. American Express® Card Members have access from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time and will get a complimentary gift with any purchase, plus exclusive merch and a dedicated checkout line.

The stores will then open on March 7, 9 and 12 at various times, with Amex members getting an hour's worth of early access each day. All other locations will be open March 6, 7 and 8 at different times. You can get full details at Harry's website.

Crewnecks, tees, hoodies, towels, hats, polos, baby tees, slipmats, clocks, socks, mugs, totes and more are among the specially-designed items available at the stores.

Here are the North American addresses for the pop-up shops:

Arizona: Mini Social 7116 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ

Atlanta: Cam Kirk Studio 112 Krog St NE D125, Atlanta, GA

Chicago: 1731 North Damen Ave, Chicago, IL

Houston: 2415 Taft Street, Houston, TX

Los Angeles: 8483 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA

Miami: 2300 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL

New York: 106 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY

Seattle: 501 E Pine Street, Seattle, WA

Toronto: 938 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON

