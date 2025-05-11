Miley Cyrus addresses rumored feud with parents: 'Family is my priority above all else'

Following rumors of tension between Miley and her mom Tish Cyrus after Tish seemingly unfollowed her on Instagram, Miley has taken the unusual step of addressing the rumors head on.

On her Instagram Story on Saturday, Miley wrote, "I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me -- simple, coincidental and uninteresting."

Miley then went on to refer to the rumors that she and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, are feuding.

"My dad and I had our challenges over the years," she shared. "Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."

She concluded by writing that she's "grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

