Miley Cyrus wore Christina Aguilera's 2004 VMA dress at TikTok album launch event

Miley Cyrus' new film, Something Beautiful, made to accompany her album of the same name, features her wearing vintage '80s and '90s couture — but she wore something of a more recent vintage Tuesday night at her TikTok-sponsored album launch event at LA's Chateau Marmont.

According to W magazine, Miley's beaded crystal fringe mini was the same Roberto Cavalli dress that Christina Aguilera donned for the 2004 MTV VMAs. At the time, Christina was rocking a flapper-inspired look, and she paired the sparkly mini with pin-up curls and a red lip. W suggests she was teasing the retro aesthetic of her next album, 2006's Back to Basics.

As previously reported, Miley previewed the new album for a group of fans she'd found on TikTok and invited to the event. She also performed several songs from the album live and even threw in part of "The Climb." Plus, according to Billboard, she told the crowd that Something Beautiful is "just the appetizer," adding, "My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that."

