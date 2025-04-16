Miley Cyrus' 'visual album' to premiere at NYC's Tribeca Festival

Glen Luchford/Columbia Records
By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus is releasing her new album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, but the film she's made to accompany the project will have its world premiere in June in New York City.

The film, also called Something Beautiful, was co-directed and written by Miley and is described as a "one-of-a-kind pop opera featuring 13 original new songs." It'll make its debut on June 6 at New York's Beacon Theatre as part of this year's Tribeca Festival. After the screening, Miley will be on hand for an exclusive conversation about the project.

Miley's not the only music star who'll attend the Tribeca Festival. Billy Idol and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder will both perform following the debut of documentaries in which they appear, while members of Metallica and Depeche Mode will also sit for post-premiere conversations in connection with documentaries about them.

Plus, the Tribeca Festival will officially kick off June 4 with a screening of a documentary about Billy Joel, and he's set to attend. This year's program also includes documentaries about Culture Club and Counting Crows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!