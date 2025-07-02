Miley Cyrus says she's 'honored' to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Miley Cyrus is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Miley wrote on social media that she is "honored" to be receiving a star and recounted visiting the Walk of Fame as a child.

“When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him,” she writes. “We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise.”

She adds, “To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you.”

No word yet on when Miley’s ceremony will take place. The ceremonies are typically announced 10 days prior on the Walk of Fame’s official website.

Among those also receiving stars this coming year in the recordings category are Josh Groban, Bone Thugs-N-Harmon, Lyle Lovett and The Clark Sisters.

