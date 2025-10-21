Miley Cyrus says gift from Beyoncé is her get out of jail free card

After Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé teamed up to record their song "II Most Wanted," they won the Grammy for best country duo/group performance. But Miley says their friendship has provided her with another piece of hardware that comes in handy anytime someone tries to criticize her.

Speaking to Vogue France, Miley said, "Beyoncé is, hands down, the best, period. She gave me a bracelet that I never take off, and believe me, I know how to use it when necessary."

Miley goes on to explain that the bracelet is a good distraction if she ever finds herself in trouble. As she notes, "If someone tells me that I was wrong, or that I messed this or that up, I tell them, 'Well, you know what? It's no big deal. Look! Beyoncé gave me this bracelet!'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley tells Vogue France that she doesn't want to tour anymore, but that doesn't mean she no longer wants to sing for people. Instead, she wants to do it in a different way. She says performing at the iconic Paris club Maxim's last summer taught her that what she really wants is to "sing in beautiful places I've always wanted to visit, places that give the audience not just a show, but also a sense of history and beauty."

"It’s really hard to recreate the feeling of those intimate venues in packed stadiums," she notes. "Performing is great, but I want to enjoy the moment too! That’s why the setting matters so much to me.”

