Miley Cyrus reveals track list for 'Something Beautiful,' including collab with Naomi Campbell

Miley Cyrus recently teased that she was excited for fans to see the visual for one of her new songs, "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," because she has an "iconic" guest joining her for it. Now we know who that guest is.

Miley posted a video on Monday revealing the track list for her album Something Beautiful, which is due May 30. The video flashes the titles of all the tracks, and when it gets to "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," we see that it features supermodel Naomi Campbell. We also get a super-quick glimpse of Naomi and Miley together.

If you're wondering if Naomi can sing, well, she released her one and only album,Baby Woman,in 1994. Her most recent music release was a feature on a 1996 single called "La La La Love Song."

The video also confirms what Miley said recently: that another song on the record, "Walk of Fame," features Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes. The post is soundtracked to another new song, "Easy Lover."

"All 13 songs have a special place in my heart," Miley wrote in the caption.

Here's the track list for Something Beautiful:

"Prelude"

"Something Beautiful"

"End of the World"

"More To Lose"

"Interlude 1"

"Easy Lover"

"Interlude 2"

"Golden Burning Sun"

"Walk of Fame" ft. Brittany Howard

"Pretend You're God"

"Every Girl You've Ever Loved" ft. Naomi Campbell

"Reborn"

"Give Me Love"

