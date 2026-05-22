Miley Cyrus receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Miley Cyrus received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The Grammy Award winner and actress, beloved for her role in the popular Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana, was presented with the honor in a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

Cyrus was all smiles as she accepted the honor, calling it a moment she would never forget.

In a speech, Cyrus spoke about her song "Walk of Fame," off her 2025 Something Beautiful album, which was co-written by Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard. Howard also contributed vocals and played guitar on the track.

Cyrus noted Friday that the song ends with Howard singing the words, "You'll live forever."

"Although I love the lyric, the fact I won't [live forever] is what creates the urgency that sets my heart on fire, my life and my art, and my desire to break down the walls of any boxes that we've been tricked to believe that exist," she said.

She continued, "My dad used to say that a skyscraper starts with a jackhammer — so does a star on the Walk of Fame by the way — and it's not about the force, but it's about the repetition. What feels so special to me about this star is that it's an accumulation of devotion."

Cyrus then reflected on her future legacy, which she said she hopes extends far beyond the star itself.

"The star isn't something that you win like a seasonal game. It's not something that you can chase or collect. It's not something you make the next record for, and then tote it around like a trophy," she said.

"At 1 [p.m.], this moment will be over, and it'll go back to being a busy street full of unique people and people that are here exploring for the first time, our city that we all share and that we love so much," she continued. "After today, I commit to continuing the cycle full of creation, because that is what I truly live for."

"My hope is what I leave behind continues to affect the hearts of generations to come, ones that I won't be here to experience," she added. "I hope it awakens something raw and imperfect and sexy and glamorous and joyful in times that need it."

Cyrus closed her speech by thanking her fans, her family — her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus attended Friday's event — and "her future family," a nod to her fiancé, musician Maxx Morando, who was also in attendance.

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