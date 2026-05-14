Miley Cyrus plays coy when asked about 'Hannah Montana' reboot

Now that Miley Cyrus has pulled off her Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, could a reboot be far behind?

When Variety's Mark Malkin asked Miley that question Wednesday night, she smiled and said, "I don't know about all that." She added, "You always get me in trouble."

Her comment refers to the fact that she's credited Malkin with inspiring her to begin promoting a Hannah 20th anniversary celebration, even though she didn't actually have any concrete plan for one. When the special did materialize earlier this year, it produced the single "Younger You" and boosted streaming numbers for Miley's entire Hannah Montana catalog.

In December, prior to the announcement of the anniversary special, Miley was asked by Billboard about a reboot and if she'd like to see a new actress cast as Hannah.

"I don't know if there is a new Hannah. This is the only Hannah," she stated.

Meanwhile, Miley has just been announced as the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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