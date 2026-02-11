Miley Cyrus is the favorite for next year's halftime show, sports book says

Now that Bad Bunny has sung his way into Super Bowl history, who could the next halftime show performer be? According to one sports book, there's a clear favorite.

Bovada has set odds on a slew of top artists taking the stage in 2027, and Miley Cyrus is the favorite at 3 to 1. Next is Cardi B at 4.25 to 1, followed by Taylor Swift at 4.75 to 1.

Others farther down on the list in terms of odds include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Morgan Wallen, Metallica, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Queen, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Tate McRae. The longest odds? Dolly Parton at 40 to 1.

The site has also set odds on a couple of artists who've already headlined the Super Bowl: Lady Gaga is at 12 to 1, while Bruno Mars is at 28 to 1.

Bovada notes that in the past 10 years, seven out of 10 Super Bowl halftime acts have been male, so the odds are better for a female headliner next year.

