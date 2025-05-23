Miley Cyrus explains how she got a 'brutal infection' while filming 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus learned the hard way that Something Beautiful is pain.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, the singer revealed she got a nasty infection while filming a scene for her Something Beautiful visual album.

She shot a scene rolling around on the ground on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the middle of the night. When Jimmy joked she was "lucky [she] didn't get a hypodermic needle in [her] body,” she replied, “Funny you say that.”

“I filmed this video in October, and by November on Thanksgiving, I was put in ICU," she shared.

"My leg began to disintegrate ... around the kneecap area,” Miley explained. “And then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?'"

When she told the doctor what she had been doing, his literal reply was, “Yuck.”

While she’s OK now, Miley jokes she thought filming on the Walk of Fame in the middle of the night would be her “last day.”

Her Something Beautiful film hits theaters for one night only on June 12. The album comes out May 30.

