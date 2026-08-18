Michelle Branch adds second leg to upcoming tour, reveals featured guest on new EP

Blue dot fever? Not for Michelle Branch.

Amid a challenging touring environment, Michelle Branch sold out the first leg of her upcoming Everywhere and Back Again tour, so now, she's added a second leg. It's an additional 17 dates, beyond the initial 20 she first announced. The first leg runs from Sept. 27 in Seattle to Nov. 13 in Lexington, Kentucky. The second leg starts Feb. 25, 2027, in Charleston, South Carolina.

A presale for the new dates begins Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Other presales will follow throughout the week; tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit michellebranch.com for details and ticket info.

The tour comes in support of her upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, which features new versions of her biggest hits, reimagined with special guests. The first single, "Game of Love," is a collaboration with New Radicals' Gregg Alexander, who co-wrote the song.

"Announcing leg two of the Everywhere and Back Again tour has been the hardest secret to keep! I’m blown away by all the love for the tour and 'Game of Love,'" Michelle said in a statement. "Can’t wait to see you all out on the road. This is just the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Michelle has revealed that Maren Morris is her special guest on her new version of "Goodbye to You." The two artists performed it together live on Aug. 15 in Nashville, with Maren telling the crowd that Michelle was a big inspiration to her when she was younger.

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