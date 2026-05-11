Michael Jackson lands new chart milestone with two albums in the 'Billboard' 200 top 10

Michael Jackson performs during the 'Bad' tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 3, 1988. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has helped boost interest in the King of Pop's catalog, helping two of his albums land in the top 10 this week.

The latest Billboard 200 chart finds Jackson's 1982 hit Thriller at #5, while the 2003 collection, Number Ones, is at #6.

While Thriller previously topped the Billboard 200 for 37 nonconsecutive weeks, this is the first time Number Ones has landed in the top 10, which means Jackson has now had at least one new top-10 solo album in every decade from 1970 onward.

He joins Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor as only the fifth act to land such a feat.

Jackson earned his first top-10 album with 1972's Ben, which peaked at #5. Prior to Number Ones, the late singer's last top-10 solo album was the 2014 compilation Xscape, which peaked at #2.

Jackson is also seeing a spike in interest in the U.K. The 2005 compilation The Essential Michael Jackson just hit #1 on the U.K. Official Albums chart for the first time in 17 years. In addition, Thriller and 1987's Bad are both in the top 10 for the first time in 14 years, at #6 and #8, respectively.

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