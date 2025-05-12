Michael Bublé returning to 'The Voice' for a third season, performers for finale revealed

The third time will be the charm for Michael Bublé on The Voice.

The Canadian star, who started on the show in season 26 in 2024 and won his rookie year, is currently in the middle of his second season as coach, with the finale coming on May 20. Now, People reports that he'll return for a third consecutive season this fall. He'll be one of the few artists in recent years to stick around that long.

Michael tells People, "This is the best job I've ever had. Going to work every day is a joy, and I'm so thrilled to be back for Season 28. I remember being just like these contestants. I know how badly they want it and how hard it is to get there."

"I’ve had my dream come true, and the fact that I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing, there’s nothing better. It is really fulfilling," he adds.

He notes, "The talent on this show is incredible, and it’s been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process."

Meanwhile, the show's finale on May 20 will be star-studded, as usual. Alicia Keys will perform with the star of her Broadway show, Hell's Kitchen, Amanda Reid, while former coach Blake Shelton returns to sing. Another former coach, Chance the Rapper will be back to perform, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foreigner will play some of their greatest hits.

Plus, James Bay and Sheryl Crow will sing their new collab, "You and Me Time," and Joe Jonas will do his solo single "Heart By Heart." Former coach Kelly Clarkson will perform her new single "Where Have You Been, and all the coaches will perform duets with their final artists.

