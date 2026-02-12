Michael Bublé speaks out after mass shooting in Canada

Following the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada, that left eight people dead, Michael Bublé, who is from British Columbia, the same Canadian province where the shooting took place, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Michael called the shooting "devastating," adding that his "heart is broken for the families and loved ones who are facing the kind of grief no one should ever have to endure."

"As a father, a senseless tragedy like this hits in a place that is hard to put into words," he continued, going on to say, "I can't begin to comprehend the pain they are living through."

Michael, a native of Burnaby, British Columbia, wrote that his "deepest prayers" are with the "parents, students, teachers, first responders and the entire Tumbler Ridge community ... and everyone affected by this unimaginable act of violence."

"One of the things that defines us as Canadians is how we show up for each other even in the darkest moments," he concludes. "And now more than ever, we must come together and support one another, as our neighbours navigate this unfathomable loss and heartbreak."

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced seven days of mourning, with flags being flown half-staff across all government buildings.

Tumbler Ridge is located roughly 730 miles northeast of Vancouver.

