Michael Bublé to release 33-song version of 'Live! Caught In the Act'

Michael Bublé performed a show at LA's Wiltern Theater back in 2005, which later aired on PBS as part of Great Performances. It was released later that year as a DVD called Caught In The Act, which featured 19 songs. He also put out a live album of the same name, but that only featured eight songs — until now.

On April 24, Michael will release an expanded version of the album with all the songs he performed that night at the Wiltern. The release, titled Live! Caught In The Act, will feature 100 minutes worth of Michael singing a whopping 33 songs.

The first taste of the project is a live version of "That's All," made popular by Bobby Darin. It's available on all streaming services; you can also preorder the album now.

Among the songs Michael performed during the concert were "Feeling Good," "Sway," "Fever," "Home," "Save the Last Dance for Me," "Summer Wind," "Can't Buy Me Love," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "A Song for You."

