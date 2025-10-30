Michael Bublé to perform at Concert with the Poor at the Vatican

Michael Bublé has booked a very special appearance in Italy this December.

As Rome continues to celebrate Jubilee 2025, Michael, who holds Italian citizenship, will be performing at the Vatican as part of an event called Concert with the Poor. He'll perform on Dec. 6 with a 70-piece orchestra and the 200-voice Choir of the Diocese of Rome.

Among the 8,000 people who will attend will be 3,000 people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The concert, which has been held since 2015, is designed to offer "an experience of art and culture to the most disadvantaged people."

"This concert ... it's gonna bring together thousands of people, including many who have faced very difficult times, for a great night of music and hope," Michael says in an Instagram video. "I cannot wait to share that moment with everyone. ... I feel more than extremely blessed to be part of such a historic event."

Michael also thanked the Vatican and Pope Leo XIV for inviting him to take part in "a concert that uplifts community."

