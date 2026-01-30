Michael Bublé pays tribute to Catherine O'Hara: 'Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it'

Michael Bublé has taken to Instagram to share his sorrow at the passing of Emmy-winning comedic actress Catherine O'Hara, best known for her roles in Beetlejuice, Home Alone and Schitt's Creek. Like Michael, Catherine was Canadian. She got her start on SCTV, the same Canadian sketch show that launched the careers of Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Rick Moranis and John Candy.

"Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it. Catherine O’Hara was one of a kind. A rare light in this world and her passing hits with a weight I can’t fully put into words," Michael wrote on Instagram.

"She wasn't just a legendary artist, actor and comedian. She was an ambassador for Canada in the truest sense: brilliant, fearless, deeply original, and so full of humanity," he continued. "She made the world laugh, but she also made people feel seen."



"As an artist, she inspired me more than she'll ever know. She set the bar for what it means to represent your country with excellence and grace and all without ever losing warmth or humility. My heart is broken for her family, her loved ones, and everyone who adored her, both here in Canada and around the world."

He concluded, "If you’re grieving this loss, you’re not alone. We’re all holding a piece of this sadness together. Rest easy, Catherine. Thank you for everything."

