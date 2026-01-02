Michael Bublé: One album, 10 different years at #1

Before Michael Bublé goes back into deep freeze for another year, give him his flowers for his latest chart accomplishment.

Billboard reports that Michael's holiday album, Christmas, is #1 on the Canadian Albums chart dated Jan. 3, 2026. The album, which first came out in 2011, has therefore hit #1 in 10 different years, more than any other album in that chart's history.

Christmas hit #1 in 2011 when it was released and has returned to the top in 2012, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and now 2026. By comparison, it's only been #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in two different years.

Michael's record label says that Christmas is the bestselling holiday album of the 21st century, earning billions of streams and more than 16 million physical copies sold worldwide.

On New Year's Eve, Michael wrote on Instagram that he was "stepping into the new year with gratitude and excitement for what's ahead. Cheers to 2026!"

