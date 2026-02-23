Michael Bublé congratulates Team USA on hockey win, 'even though it hurts me to say'

There's Heated Rivalry, and then there's a real-life hockey rivalry between Team USA and Team Canada, according to fanatical hockey fan and proud Canadian Michael Bublé.

Michael posted a video on Instagram of him wearing a Team Canada hockey jersey. He revealed that he and his children got up at 5 a.m. to watch the men's hockey live from Italy, only to see his home team lose the Olympic gold to the U.S. It was the first time the U.S. team had won a gold in hockey since 1980.

While noting that he wanted to congratulate Team Canada for a great game, he was "disappointed" in the loss. He then added, "We’d also like to congratulate Team U.S.A and our brothers and sisters across the border. We love each other. We’re family, you know?”

Michael then had his kids, who were off camera, all yell "Congratulations U.S.A." with him. "Even though it hurts me to say," he said.

He acknowledged that the outcome "was really good for the game," adding, "as a guy who loves the game, I was proud of the whole thing.

“O.K., now we got a rivalry, a great rivalry and next time it’s ours!" he concluded. "Ouch. That hurt."

