Michael Bolton celebrates 72nd birthday amid recovery from brain surgery

On Feb. 7 Michael Bolton canceled a concert scheduled for July in London, saying he is "continuing to heal" from surgery he had in late 2023 for a brain tumor. But on Wednesday he was able to celebrate his 72nd birthday surrounded by his family.

In a photo shared with People, Michael is surrounded by two of his daughters and three of his six grandchildren, with a slice of birthday cake on a plate in front of him. According to People, he received new golf gear as a gift.

Michael also canceled several shows in October 2024, writing on Facebook that he isn't "quite 100% yet," that he needed more time to "build back my full strength and stamina." He also teased "a couple exciting projects that you'll be hearing about very soon."

Michael doesn't have any live shows scheduled at the moment. He was not present during the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert in New York City on Feb. 14 for the Lonely Island musical medley that included his career-reviving "Jack Sparrow" song. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder sang it instead.

